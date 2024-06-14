Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,353,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after buying an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $70.43 and a twelve month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.