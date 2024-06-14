Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Holdings Lowered by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,549.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 316,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,798 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 684,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after acquiring an additional 300,867 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 603.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 330,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 283,621 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,796,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,300 shares during the period.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VYMI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 174,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,369. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $71.82.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

