Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOE stock opened at $151.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

