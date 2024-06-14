Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) is Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s 8th Largest Position

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $28,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $250.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.81.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

