VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of VBIV stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 525.42% and a negative net margin of 881.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

