Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VTYX. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventyx Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.58. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $40.58.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $17,435,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 8,483.8% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 507,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 501,733 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,164,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth $3,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

