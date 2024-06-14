Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vera Bradley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Vera Bradley’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Vera Bradley’s FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.33 million, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.94. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Bradley

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,762,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 852,330 shares during the last quarter. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,672,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 17.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after buying an additional 151,969 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.