Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$480.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.4 million.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of VRA stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 1.94. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 0.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

