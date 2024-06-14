Victoria (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Trading Up 0.9%

Victoria PLC (OTCMKTS:VCCTF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 27,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 27,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Victoria Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Victoria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.