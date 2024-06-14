Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a growth of 233.6% from the May 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 185,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

