Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

VGZ opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.73.

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Gold will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

