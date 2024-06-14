VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Update

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the May 15th total of 40,500 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VivoPower International Stock Performance

VVPR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,573. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

VivoPower International Company Profile

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

