Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 15th total of 6,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,106 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,538 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 86,063 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425,434. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

