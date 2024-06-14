VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the May 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VS MEDIA Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VSME traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 46,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,177. VS MEDIA has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43.

Shares of VS MEDIA are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, June 17th. The 1-7 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 17th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 17th.

VS MEDIA Company Profile

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

