Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Insider Adam Storm Sells 7,803 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) insider Adam Storm sold 7,803 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $11,782.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,340,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,723.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Wag! Group alerts:

Adam Storm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Adam Storm sold 2,673 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $4,036.23.

On Thursday, June 6th, Adam Storm sold 4,824 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $7,380.72.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Adam Storm sold 3,280 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $4,952.80.

On Thursday, May 30th, Adam Storm sold 13,999 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $21,558.46.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Adam Storm sold 5,712 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $9,082.08.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Adam Storm sold 6,880 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $11,214.40.

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Storm sold 29,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $50,053.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Adam Storm sold 12,739 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $24,841.05.

Wag! Group Price Performance

PET traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,855. Wag! Group Co. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 553.34% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PET. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PET shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Wag! Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Wag! Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wag! Group

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.