Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $66.11 and last traded at $66.21. Approximately 2,729,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 18,289,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.73.

Specifically, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,236,499 shares of company stock valued at $866,761,345. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC raised their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

