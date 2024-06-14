Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Pegasystems Price Performance

PEGA stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. Pegasystems has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,940 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,504 shares of company stock valued at $950,634. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 633.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

