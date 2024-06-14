Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.79.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.84 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.01%.

Insider Activity at Wendy’s

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 378.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 483.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

