WhiteCoin One Day Volume Hits $43,910.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $43,910.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00016078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.55 or 0.00119227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008322 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000123 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 203.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

