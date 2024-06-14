Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $4.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

