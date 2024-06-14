Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) PT Raised to $44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WMB. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE WMB opened at $41.52 on Thursday. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,983,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $643,015,000 after acquiring an additional 712,048 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after acquiring an additional 921,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,593,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,703 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

