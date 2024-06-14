Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Plans $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the specialty retailer on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma has increased its dividend by an average of 20.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Williams-Sonoma has a payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $16.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE WSM opened at $312.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $117.89 and a twelve month high of $348.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.48 and a 200 day moving average of $250.79.

Williams-Sonoma shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 9th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, July 9th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 9th.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 13.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total value of $685,732.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at $15,185,328.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,076 shares of company stock worth $18,420,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on WSM

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.