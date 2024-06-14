Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $296.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $296.14.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $255.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.18. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $278.86.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

