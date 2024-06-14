Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $445.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $347.11 on Thursday. Winmark has a fifty-two week low of $314.09 and a fifty-two week high of $451.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $357.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 32.88%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total transaction of $1,546,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.04, for a total transaction of $3,092,501.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,034,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Winmark by 673.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

