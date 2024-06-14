Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.70

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.70 and last traded at $55.82, with a volume of 38335 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

