WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.69

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and traded as low as $33.30. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 27,318 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $203,000. WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000.

The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

