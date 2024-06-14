WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.69

WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXJS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.69 and traded as low as $33.30. WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 27,318 shares trading hands.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.49.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (DXJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of Japanese small-cap stocks. The fund is hedged for currency fluctuations between the USD and JPY. DXJS was launched on Jun 28, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.