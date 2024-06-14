WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 216.0% from the May 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

WuXi AppTec Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of WUXAY opened at $4.42 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.