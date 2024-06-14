X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.79

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.79 and last traded at $50.79, with a volume of 340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.34.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF stock. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Free Report) by 614.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

