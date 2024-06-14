XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
XOMA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.
About XOMA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XOMA
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.