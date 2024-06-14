XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XOMAP opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

About XOMA

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.