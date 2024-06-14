Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Short Interest Up 41.7% in May

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
XOS Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XOSWW opened at $0.03 on Friday. XOS has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
XOS Company Profile
