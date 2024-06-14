Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Down 43.2% in May

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Yara International ASA Trading Down 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:YARIY opened at $14.12 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -201.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter. Yara International ASA had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA Cuts Dividend

Yara International ASA Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.2354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Yara International ASA provides crop nutrition and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers ammonium- and urea-based fertilizers; compound fertilizers that contain nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; coatings; biostimulants; organic-based fertilizers; green fertilizers are nitrate-based mineral fertilizers, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions; and nitrate, calcium nitrate, micronutrient, and fertigation and urea fertilizers.

