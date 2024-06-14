YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Update

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get YASKAWA Electric alerts:

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

YASKY opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. YASKAWA Electric has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.