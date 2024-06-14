Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) Shares Up 1.4%

Yoshiharu Global Co. (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.21 and last traded at $3.99. 36,485 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 24,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Yoshiharu Global Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Yoshiharu Global Company Profile

Yoshiharu Global Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of Japanese restaurants in California. It offers bone broth, ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

