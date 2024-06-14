Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Up 750.0% in May

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance
YBGJ stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Yubo International Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.
Yubo International Biotech Company Profile
