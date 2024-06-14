Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Short Interest Up 750.0% in May

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 750.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Yubo International Biotech alerts:

Yubo International Biotech Stock Performance

YBGJ stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. Yubo International Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04.

Yubo International Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Yubo International Biotech Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the research and development, and application of endometrial stem cells. It offers healthcare products for respiratory system, skincare products, hair care products, healthy beverages, and male and female personal care products; and stem cell related services, including cell testing and health management consulting services under the VIVCELL brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Yubo International Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yubo International Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.