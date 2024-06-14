Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, an increase of 198.5% from the May 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Yuexiu Property Price Performance
Shares of YUPRF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.91. Yuexiu Property has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.34.
About Yuexiu Property
