Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $138.01 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $115.53 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.38. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 5,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $848,151.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,889 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,793.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,656,748 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,012,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,022,648,000 after buying an additional 5,607,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,121,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,512,561,000 after buying an additional 3,470,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,669,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,906,000 after buying an additional 1,362,813 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,939,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $823,534,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,278,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,596,000 after purchasing an additional 124,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

