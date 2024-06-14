Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $125.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.