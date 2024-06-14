Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a report released on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst H. Sadavartia now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cirrus Logic’s current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.10 EPS.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.14 million.
CRUS opened at $124.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.74. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $125.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,485,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 653,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,946 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 62,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,072,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $115,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,612.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,706 shares of company stock worth $2,187,098. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
