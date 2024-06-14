Zacks Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 675.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,517,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,423,000 after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 550.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

