Zacks Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $11.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.88 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL opened at $186.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $108.60 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.56.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 30.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ralph Lauren

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $11,515,363.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,022,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 106.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 166.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 193.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

