Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriMas in a report issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $26.02 on Friday. TriMas has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,497.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $161,772.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,443.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,497.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,681 shares of company stock worth $387,053 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,503,000 after purchasing an additional 100,068 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in TriMas by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,106,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 129,477 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,095,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriMas by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,513,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in TriMas by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,393,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,635,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

