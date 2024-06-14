Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.98. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.37%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AAP opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.53. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 92.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,356,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,173.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 67,702 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.