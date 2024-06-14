Zacks Research Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Consolidated Water in a report issued on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Consolidated Water’s current full-year earnings is $1.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Consolidated Water Stock Performance

CWCO stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02. The company has a market cap of $398.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.18.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

About Consolidated Water

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.