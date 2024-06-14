Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Vornado Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Vornado Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VNO. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 169.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.49. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $32.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

