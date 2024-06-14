Zacks Research Comments on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEO. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

NYSE AEO opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 29.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 598,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

