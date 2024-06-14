Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $21.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $21.50. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $6.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $27.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $152.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.19. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.53 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,474,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $322,537,000 after acquiring an additional 41,120 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,521,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after buying an additional 414,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

