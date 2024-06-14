Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

FNB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FNB

F.N.B. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.79 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of F.N.B. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,346,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,806,000 after acquiring an additional 156,120 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,292,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,193,000 after purchasing an additional 136,104 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after purchasing an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,474,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,597,000 after buying an additional 694,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,969,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,071,000 after buying an additional 48,336 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.