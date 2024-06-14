Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Zacks Research raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of C$4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.26 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on TC Energy from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$54.94.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$53.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.43. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$43.70 and a 12-month high of C$55.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$54.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,860.00. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Insiders have purchased 4,525 shares of company stock valued at $248,569 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

