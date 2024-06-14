Zacks Research Weighs in on Hexcel Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2026 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.57.

Hexcel Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $79.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hexcel news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Guy C. Hachey purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 44.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

