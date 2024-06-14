Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP) Short Interest Down 32.4% in May

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ:ZAPP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the May 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZAPP opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.28. Zapp Electric Vehicles Group has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $53.80.
Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zapp Electric Vehicles Group
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapp Electric Vehicles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.