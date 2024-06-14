ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Reaches $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 14% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $560,269.22 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00043922 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00035159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

